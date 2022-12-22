See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (185)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Fairbrother works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Glover, MD
Dr. Richard Glover, MD
10 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
8 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
10 (92)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-1137
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginosis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginosis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 185 ratings
    Patient Ratings (185)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fairbrother?

    Dec 22, 2022
    I just have so much regard and respect for my doctor. I have several rare conditions and what I love about this doctor is that she doesn't give up when the patient exhibits symptoms that are out of the ordinary. She obviously does outside research. I had a rare condition which my other doctors were unable to diagnose and rather than help me, they abandoned me as a patient. Dr. Fairbrother diagnosed the problem, gave me medication, and the matter was cleared up in 2 weeks. I have been a patient ever since. She is personable, knowledgeable, has a sense of humor, and really cares about her patients. I am grateful that she is my doctor and I would highly recommend her to anyone needing care. She is topnotch and the consummate professional.
    Karen Griffey — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fairbrother to family and friends

    Dr. Fairbrother's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fairbrother

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD.

    About Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760445712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Grady/Emory U Hosp Sys
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbrother is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairbrother has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fairbrother has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairbrother works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fairbrother’s profile.

    185 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbrother. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbrother.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbrother, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbrother appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Genevieve Fairbrother, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.