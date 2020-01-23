Overview

Dr. Genevieve Egnatios, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Egnatios works at Affiliated Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.