Overview

Dr. Genevieve Crandall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Crandall works at Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.