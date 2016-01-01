Dr. Porciuncula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Generoso Porciuncula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Generoso Porciuncula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital.
Dr. Porciuncula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Generoso P Porciuncula MD1251 W Tennyson Rd Ste 4, Hayward, CA 94544 Directions (510) 887-6956
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porciuncula?
About Dr. Generoso Porciuncula, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1457320673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porciuncula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porciuncula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porciuncula works at
Dr. Porciuncula speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Porciuncula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porciuncula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porciuncula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porciuncula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.