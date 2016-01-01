Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. General Hood, MD
Overview
Dr. General Hood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago Heights, IL.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
Aunt Martha's Youth Service Center Inc233 W Joe Orr Rd, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Directions (708) 709-7470
Medshares Homecare of Southern Chicago19990 Governors Hwy, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-7095
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
St Bernard Hospital326 W 64th St, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 962-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. General Hood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497997274
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
