Dr. Genelle Slagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genelle Slagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Genelle Slagle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Slagle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Encompass Medical Group373 W 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-8200
-
2
ProPartners Healthcare - Leawood4501 College Blvd Ste 300, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-4776Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slagle?
Dr Slagle is the best dr my family has ever had. She helped us navigate the difficulties we encountered when our daughter shattered her spine and kept track of her progress, and connected us to a fantastic orthopedic surgeon. My daughter would not be alive if it wasn’t for Dr Slagle. Her passion for her patients and instincts are unparalleled. She has always taken the time to listen and explain her diagnosis thoughroghly.
About Dr. Genelle Slagle, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861560948
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slagle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slagle works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.