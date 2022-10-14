Dr. Zitser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gene Zitser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Zitser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Zitser works at
Locations
Good Health Medical PC3019 Brighton 1ST St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-9700
Comprehensive Neurology19503 Hillside Ave, Hollis, NY 11423 Directions (718) 465-3002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gene Zitser, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1710924964
Education & Certifications
- N Shore University Hospital
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zitser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zitser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zitser works at
Dr. Zitser has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zitser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zitser speaks Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zitser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zitser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zitser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zitser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.