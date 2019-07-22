See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsford, NY
Overview

Dr. Gene Zito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsford, NY. They completed their residency with Rochester Gen Hospital

Dr. Zito works at MDVIP - Pittsford, New York in Pittsford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Pittsford, New York
    61 Monroe Ave Ste A, Pittsford, NY 14534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 316-7610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Achilles Tendinitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Achilles Tendinitis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2019
    My husband was in a car accident on Feb.7th 2019. He sustained multiple rib fractures, sternum fracture and a brain bleed. Dr. Zito came to the hospital to visit and also to our home. He has kept on top of his injuries and also given him good care in his office. I would recommend Dr. Zito very highly.
    — Jul 22, 2019
    About Dr. Gene Zito, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    Male
    1376509240
    Education & Certifications

    Rochester Gen Hospital
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Rochester General Hospital
    • Strong Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Zito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zito accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zito works at MDVIP - Pittsford, New York in Pittsford, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zito’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

