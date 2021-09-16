Overview

Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Watterson Jr works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.