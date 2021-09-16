See All Rheumatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Watterson Jr works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.
    1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Absolutely love his methods of treatment and respect that as a Physician cares enough to take the time to ask first to PRAY with me.... WOW GAME CHANGER.. BEST EXPERIENCE FROM MY CARE GIVER
    BRUCE W MCKNIGHT — Sep 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD
    About Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1225001449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watterson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watterson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watterson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watterson Jr works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Watterson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Watterson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watterson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Watterson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watterson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watterson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watterson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

