Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watterson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Watterson Jr works at
Locations
Alabama Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine Associates P C.1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love his methods of treatment and respect that as a Physician cares enough to take the time to ask first to PRAY with me.... WOW GAME CHANGER.. BEST EXPERIENCE FROM MY CARE GIVER
About Dr. Gene Watterson Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225001449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watterson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watterson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watterson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watterson Jr works at
Dr. Watterson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watterson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Watterson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watterson Jr.
