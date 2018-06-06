Overview

Dr. Gene Syn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine.



Dr. Syn works at Southern California Cln&Rct Grp in Covina, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.