Dr. Gene Syn, MD
Dr. Gene Syn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine.
Kamini Chari MD Inc.315 N 3rd Ave Ste 301, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-5314
Gene Syn MD23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 417, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 609-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Syn guided me through the most painful and also most psychologically challenging part of my life that I ever had to endure. He is truly a talented and gifted doctor. And just as importantly, he takes the time to explain all of your options and truly cares about your medical situation and all of the things that you are going through. I am so thankful for Dr. Syn and the guidance and support he gave to me over the course of my treatment. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gene Syn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Syn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syn has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syn speaks Korean and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Syn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syn.
