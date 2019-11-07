Overview

Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shaffer works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

