Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (75)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shaffer works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 (215) 663-6800
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 (215) 456-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(58)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Nov 07, 2019
Very thorough and personable. He answered all my questions. He noticed I had a birthday coming up and wished me a good one.
Mary Lou Cragg — Nov 07, 2019
About Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD

Specialties
  Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
NPI Number
  1295723161
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Temple University Hospital
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

