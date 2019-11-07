Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Locations
1
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
2
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and personable. He answered all my questions. He noticed I had a birthday coming up and wished me a good one.
About Dr. Gene Shaffer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295723161
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaffer speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.