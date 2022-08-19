Overview

Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Levinstein works at PA Pain Specialists, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Coopersburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.