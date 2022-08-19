See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Levinstein works at PA Pain Specialists, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Coopersburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PA Pain Specialists, PC
    2200 Hamilton St Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Physicians Medical Weight Loss, LLC
    163 N Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    PAPain Specialists
    101 S Main St Ste 201, Coopersburg, PA 18036

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Very quick and easy process with the help of this doctor. His offices are both filled with very kind and helpful staff. I’ve never had any issues with appointments or with my medical card through them. Do not regret my decision to choose this pain management.
    Ana — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1366494296
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple U Hosp
    • Graduate Hosp U Penn
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Temple U
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gene Levinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levinstein has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
