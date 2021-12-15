See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Lamonica works at Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pasadena, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas
    2965 Harrison St Ste 317, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1846
  2. 2
    Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas
    1140 Westmont Dr Ste 415, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1853
  3. 3
    Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas
    4010 Vista Rd Ste A, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1852
  4. 4
    Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas
    711 W Bay Area Blvd Ste 405, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 15, 2021
    visits are always great
    — Dec 15, 2021
    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1861501199
    University of New Mexico - Maternal Fetal Medicine
    Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    University Of Colorado Denver
    Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine
