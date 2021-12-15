Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamonica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
1
Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas2965 Harrison St Ste 317, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (281) 985-1846
2
Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas1140 Westmont Dr Ste 415, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (281) 985-1853
3
Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas4010 Vista Rd Ste A, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 985-1852
4
Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas711 W Bay Area Blvd Ste 405, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-4020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
visits are always great
About Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1861501199
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico - Maternal Fetal Medicine
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Colorado Denver
- Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine
