Overview

Dr. Gene Lamonica, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Lamonica works at Pregnancy Specialty Center of Texas in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pasadena, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.