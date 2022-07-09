See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Knutson works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tacoma Office
    7808 Pacific Ave Ste 4, Tacoma, WA 98408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 09, 2022
Dr. Knutson has been our family foot doctor for since child were little they are both adults now.
B. Mccutcheon — Jul 09, 2022
  • Podiatry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1487688982
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knutson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knutson works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Knutson’s profile.

Dr. Knutson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knutson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knutson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

