Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Knutson works at
Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office7808 Pacific Ave Ste 4, Tacoma, WA 98408 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knutson?
Dr. Knutson has been our family foot doctor for since child were little they are both adults now.
About Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1487688982
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knutson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knutson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knutson works at
Dr. Knutson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knutson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knutson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.