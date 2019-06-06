Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Quality Behavioral Health75 Lambert Lind Hwy Ste 120, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
All the negative reviews do not equate with my experience with seeing Dr. J at all, except for his small office being untidy. Big deal. I have been seeing him for years, he diagnosed me after talking to me and he was correct. (I had already been diagnosed but did not share the info with him immediately.) The problem was I was on the wrong meds from a previous Dr. He was able to wean me off xanax, which is not ordered in this facility. It is very addictive. I have now been on the same meds he ordered for a few years and feel much better, much less depressed and anxious. I would recommend him because he listens, and as far as closing his door when you're in there...it's up to you, he will not make you leave it open. I have had no problems at all with him or the staff since I've been going there.
About Dr. Gene Jacobs, DO
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- 1699743245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Hmong.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.