Dr. Gene Im, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Im, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Im works at
Locations
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gene Im, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Im accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Im has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Im works at
