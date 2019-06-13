Dr. Gene Huebner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Huebner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Huebner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Huebner works at
Locations
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huebner has been my ob-gyn doc for 37 years now. He delivered my children and fixed my pelvic organ prolapse. He is caring and takes the time to listen. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gene Huebner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- University of Texas Austin
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
