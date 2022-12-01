See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Gene Howard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (110)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gene Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mt. Pleasant
    1101 Clarity Road Johnny Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Georgetown
    1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 793-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Visual Field Defects

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Howard is a very personal and professional individual who left me very comfortable with my upcoming procedure.
    Gene — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Gene Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255343794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
