Dr. Gene Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at CAROLINA EYECARE PHYSICIANS in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.