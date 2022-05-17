Overview

Dr. Gene Hori, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hori works at Gene Hori M.d. Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.