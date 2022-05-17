Dr. Gene Hori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Hori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Hori, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gene Hori M.d. Inc.4251 S Higuera St Ste 402, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-1492
French Hospital Medical Center1911 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-1492
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hori?
Contrary to some other reviews, I have found the office staff to be prompt and courteous. Dr. Hori is very nice and very receptive to questions. I highly recommend him for your urology needs.
About Dr. Gene Hori, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hori accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hori has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hori speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.