Dr. Gene Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Gomez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Locations
Overlake Clinics - Psychiatry1750 112th Ave NE Ste B102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5460Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Our family was living in crisis before Dr. Gomez. We had multiple other psychiatrists who tried to help our child, but did not have the same skills to deal with such a complex case. Dr. Gomez is careful, detailed/thorough, open to new ideas and research, and responds quickly to questions and concerns.
About Dr. Gene Gomez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
