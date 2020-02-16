See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gene Earl Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1100 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 596-3500
    Ut Health East Texas Physicians Tyler - Podiatry
    Ut Health East Texas Physicians Tyler - Podiatry
    1000 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 596-3098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 16, 2020
Brilliant physician whose judgement is impeccable. Fine man as well
About Dr. Gene Earl Jr, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 56 years of experience
  • English
  • 1134122567
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gene Earl Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earl Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Earl Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Earl Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Earl Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earl Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earl Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earl Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

