Dr. Gene Devora, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Devora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Plano6300 W Parker Rd Ste G22, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 521-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was a good fit for me. He explained his diagnosis very well. He listened very well and addressed my questions patiently. We are trying to figure out something that has been somewhat of a mystery so we are visiting many doctors to rule out issues. Dr. Devora was clear about what was included in his specialty and what was not. He also didn’t let “doctor politics” and relationships cloud his diagnosis. We have been to several doctors who speak fondly of each other and repeat their friend or mentor’s diagnosis and wrongly medicate my kid. Dr. Devora didn’t and instead took my kid off medication with his objective diagnosis.
About Dr. Gene Devora, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Dallas
