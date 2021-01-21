Dr. Gene Devane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Devane, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gene Devane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Devane works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Indiana Physicians Foot & Ankle (wellness Way)1375 N WELLNESS WAY, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 355-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Explained everything that he was going to do and was extremely caring and professional! Highest recommendations!
About Dr. Gene Devane, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518198639
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devane accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devane works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.