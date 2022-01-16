Dr. Gene Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Dr. Cheng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Clinic Of Peoria5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 414, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 692-9516
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr.Cheng is a very good doctor would recommend anyone to go to Dr Cheng was having neck pain alot and Dr Cheng gave me a shot in the neck relieved my pain instantly and haven't had anymore pain since then
About Dr. Gene Cheng, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1417920232
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.