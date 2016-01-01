Dr. Gene Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gene Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Chiropractic P.A.2500 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 641-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Gene Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790836633
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
