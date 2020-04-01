Dr. Gene Caicco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caicco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Caicco, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gene Caicco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Caicco works at
Locations
-
1
Gene Caiccod.p.m. Plc11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7470
-
2
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caicco?
I first encountered Dr. Caicco when I jointly cared for a patient of his in my role as a home care nurse. His surgical skills are amazing; he stitched around, between, underneath and on top of the toes of a gentleman with diabetes who had had a crush injury to his foot. With a less skilled doctor that gentleman would almost certainly have had an amputation. Each time I had a concern Dr. Caicco came to the phone himself, which is extremely unusual. In more than 25 years of home care nursing I can still only count on 1 hand the number of doctor to whom I have spoken in person. (Usually support staff take and relay messages.) My husband and I drive 120 miles round trip to see Dr. Caicco because we are so certain of his skills. He is also a very funny man who demonstrates a great sense of humor and deep compassion.
About Dr. Gene Caicco, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568462133
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caicco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caicco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caicco works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caicco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caicco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caicco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caicco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.