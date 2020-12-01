Overview

Dr. Gene Battistella, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Battistella works at St. Clair Medical Services West Hills Medical in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.