Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Conroe Foot Specialists100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 216, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-9191
Dr. Gene Barclay DPM26607 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (936) 827-9787
- 3 330 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (936) 827-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barclay's a true gentleman and very knowledgeable about his work; he is very straight and honest. I highly recommended him as a professional doctor.
About Dr. Gene Barclay, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Emporia StateUniverysity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barclay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barclay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
