Dr. Gena Romanow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gena Romanow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Romanow works at
Gena L. Romanow MD PC5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 240, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 772-8020
- Howard County General Hospital
She was so professional and easy to talk to and really understood my problem. She was thorough in my examination and follow through treatment plan. I am so glad to be referred to her.
About Dr. Gena Romanow, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
