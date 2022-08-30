Overview

Dr. Gena Romanow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Romanow works at Contemporary Neurology in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.