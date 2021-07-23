Dr. Gena Kidd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gena Kidd, MD
Overview
Dr. Gena Kidd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Kidd works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kidd?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Gena Kidd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922072339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd works at
Dr. Kidd has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.