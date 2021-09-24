Dr. Gena Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gena Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gena Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
Ob. Gyn. Specialists of Tulsa Pllc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 477-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable! I felt like she really cared and wanted to help me.
About Dr. Gena Gray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Northeastern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
