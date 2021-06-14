Overview

Dr. Gena Cobrin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Cobrin works at Gastroenterology Associates Of Fairfield County in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.