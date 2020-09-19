Overview

Dr. Gemini Bogie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Bogie works at Bogie Eye Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.