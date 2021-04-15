Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Locations
Gelsimo A. Cruz M.d. P.A.300 Hospital Dr Ste 230, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cruz is is very thorough and explains everything to you. He does not rush you and listens to your related questions / concerns.
About Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Tagalog
- 1265509277
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
