Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Dr. Cruz works at Gelsimo A. Cruz, MD, PA in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gelsimo A. Cruz M.d. P.A.
    300 Hospital Dr Ste 230, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis C
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatitis
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Stomal Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr. Cruz is is very thorough and explains everything to you. He does not rush you and listens to your related questions / concerns.
    — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265509277
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gelsimo Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz works at Gelsimo A. Cruz, MD, PA in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cruz’s profile.

    Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

