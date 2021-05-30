Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Apex Multispecialty Medical Group600 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 873-3312
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I had a stellar experience being treated by Dr. Goodstein and her staff. My wife's previous PCP retired and we were shocked to find that so many others are now out of network and charging high annual fees, even for a simple physical. Fortunately, Dr. Goodstein's office takes my wife's insurance and there is no annual fee. It was easy to make an appointment and the staff was very kind and accommodating. The wait time was minimal and parking is very easy. We like that there is an onsite lab, so we didn't have to make another appointment elsewhere. Both my wife and I were very impressed with Dr. Goodstein's knowledge, friendliness, candor, attention to detail, and compassion. She spent a lot of time with us, working through my wife's complex medical issues and getting us in touch with the right specialist. I don't go to the doctor much, but I also decided to be her patient. I know she's far away from retirement, so I feel lucky to see her for many years to come!
About Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790097442
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
- New York Medical College
- University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Goodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodstein works at
Dr. Goodstein speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.