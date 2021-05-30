See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Goodstein works at Apex Multispecialty Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Multispecialty Medical Group
    600 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 873-3312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Dehydration
Constipation
Anemia
Dehydration
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
Dehydration
Migraine
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2021
    My wife and I had a stellar experience being treated by Dr. Goodstein and her staff. My wife's previous PCP retired and we were shocked to find that so many others are now out of network and charging high annual fees, even for a simple physical. Fortunately, Dr. Goodstein's office takes my wife's insurance and there is no annual fee. It was easy to make an appointment and the staff was very kind and accommodating. The wait time was minimal and parking is very easy. We like that there is an onsite lab, so we didn't have to make another appointment elsewhere. Both my wife and I were very impressed with Dr. Goodstein's knowledge, friendliness, candor, attention to detail, and compassion. She spent a lot of time with us, working through my wife's complex medical issues and getting us in touch with the right specialist. I don't go to the doctor much, but I also decided to be her patient. I know she's far away from retirement, so I feel lucky to see her for many years to come!
    Bruce G. — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Gelsey Goodstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790097442
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

