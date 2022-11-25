See All Podiatrists in Cooper City, FL
Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cooper City, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Fils-Aime Jr works at Advanced Foot/Ankle Center in Cooper City, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL, Pompano Beach, FL and Davie, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stephen M. Sinkoe Dpm PA
    5500 S Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Cooper City, FL 33330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 434-3221
    North Broward Medical Center
    201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 361-6151
    Nichi Surgical LLC
    100 E Sample Rd Ste 300, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 361-6151
    5400 S University Dr Ste 301, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 361-6151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Arrived to Broward health hospital as an emergency, I got seen by dr Fils-Aime, went into surgery immediately for a bone infection on left foot, was at risk of loosing the leg or dying, I ended loosing 2 toes.I am still alive and able to walk thanks to him, very knowledgeable and responsible doctor
    Ricardo Roberto Chavez — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1467710681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fils-Aime Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fils-Aime Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fils-Aime Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fils-Aime Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fils-Aime Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fils-Aime Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

