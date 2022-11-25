Dr. Fils-Aime Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cooper City, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fils-Aime Jr works at
Locations
Stephen M. Sinkoe Dpm PA5500 S Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Cooper City, FL 33330 Directions (954) 434-3221
North Broward Medical Center201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 361-6151
Nichi Surgical LLC100 E Sample Rd Ste 300, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 361-6151
- 4 5400 S University Dr Ste 301, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 361-6151
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Arrived to Broward health hospital as an emergency, I got seen by dr Fils-Aime, went into surgery immediately for a bone infection on left foot, was at risk of loosing the leg or dying, I ended loosing 2 toes.I am still alive and able to walk thanks to him, very knowledgeable and responsible doctor
About Dr. Gelin Fils-Aime Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Creole
- 1467710681
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fils-Aime Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fils-Aime Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fils-Aime Jr works at
Dr. Fils-Aime Jr speaks Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fils-Aime Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fils-Aime Jr.
