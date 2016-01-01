Overview

Dr. Gelen Del Rosario, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Rick T. Chac MD Obstetrics & Gynecology in National City, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.