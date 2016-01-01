Dr. Gelen Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gelen Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gelen Del Rosario, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Locations
National City502 Euclid Ave Ste 300, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 502-5800
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gelen Del Rosario, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255643474
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
