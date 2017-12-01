Dr. Gehron Treme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gehron Treme, MD
Dr. Gehron Treme, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4107
Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 925-7680
Carrie Tingley Hospital1127 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (800) 472-3235
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (800) 472-3235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Treme has performed two surgeries for my daughter. We are so happy to find a clinically excellent doctor who is personable and takes time to communicate with his patients on their level of understanding.
About Dr. Gehron Treme, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063621993
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
