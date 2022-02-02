Dr. Gehad Ghaith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gehad Ghaith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gehad Ghaith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists264 W Maple Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 457-5702
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaith?
Office staff was very friendly, courteous and helpful. Anesthesiologist explained process and it turned out exacly as he had explained. Took away my fears of being knocked out for procedure. Nurses were very helpful and thoroughly explained entire procedure beforehand and what to do or expect after procedure. Dr. Ghaith was a little rushed, running behind in appointments, but was apologetic for delay. He was very helpful in answering any questions I had prior to procedure. All went well, seemed like it was quick even though it took 30 minutes to do both procedures I was having done. I would recommend this office and Dr. Ghaith to anyone who is need of a colonoscopy and/or an endoscopy. I had both procedures and it went so well I was pleasantly surprised. I had been so nervious at first. Thank you to the doctor and staff!
About Dr. Gehad Ghaith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1134119191
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaith works at
Dr. Ghaith has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghaith speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaith.
