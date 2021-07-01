Dr. Geffrey Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geffrey Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geffrey Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3639Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor and wonderful person, thank you!
About Dr. Geffrey Klein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1124020433
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.