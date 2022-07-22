See All Gastroenterologists in Union, NJ
Overview

Dr. Geethan Sivananthan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus

Dr. Sivananthan works at Center for Digestive Diseases P.A. in Union, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Digestive Diseases P.A.
    695 Chestnut St, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-6565
  2. 2
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-6565
  3. 3
    Endo-surgi Center PA
    1201 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 686-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2022
    My college-bound child had a scary ER visit on the eve of starting freshman year across the country, owing to a bout of colitis, an upsetting diagnosis as it can be a precursor to Crohn's. Dr. Sivananthan was the doctor on call at Barnabas, and we went to his private practice for followup. He is one of the most terrific doctors I've encountered as a parent or patient. He was clearly extremely knowledgeable (his residency was at a top NYC hospital) but also uncommonly personable, warm and patient. He took the time to explain every aspect of my child's diagnosis, was upfront about what we knew and still don't know, and helped us weigh how aggressively we should pursue additional treatment, including advising on diet for the immediate future. We never felt rushed--he provided all the info we needed to make an informed decision--and promised to be there if new symptoms arose or my child's circumstances changed. Was so grateful! Dr. S is the best!
    A NJ family — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Geethan Sivananthan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598907990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivananthan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sivananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sivananthan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivananthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivananthan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivananthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivananthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

