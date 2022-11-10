Overview

Dr. Geetha Vedula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Vedula works at Your Eye Specialists in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.