Overview

Dr. Geetha Scariya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Scariya works at Huntsville Comm Bsd Outpnt Clin in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.