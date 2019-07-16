Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Geetha M. Reddy MD F A C. C.1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 207, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 816-3703
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC3021 Falling Waters Blvd Ste C, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 816-3703
Vista Health1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 816-3703
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Reddy since 2006 when I had a heart attack. She is caring, knowledgeable and I would not seen any other cardiologist. Her staff are very nice and do well accommodating my time. They do reschedule my appointments now and then but having worked in medicine for years, it's something that happens and can't be avoided most of the time. I would recommend Dr. Reddy highly.
About Dr. Geetha Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174545453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.