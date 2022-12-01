Overview

Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Ramaswamy works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.