Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 390, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 874-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841216595
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Interventional Cardiology Fellowship
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Madras Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaswamy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.
