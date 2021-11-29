Dr. Manasa Rao, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manasa Rao, DDS
Overview
Dr. Manasa Rao, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pewaukee, WI.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol135 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 691-3931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Best dentist ever
About Dr. Manasa Rao, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063036143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.