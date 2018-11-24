Dr. Geetha Palaniappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaniappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Palaniappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geetha Palaniappan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Papillion, NE. They graduated from Madurai University / Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Palaniappan works at
Oncology Hematology West PC611 Fenwick Dr, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 593-3141
Methodist Office8303 Dodge St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-8124
Bergan Office7500 Mercy Rd Ste 1300, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-3110
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr Geetha, her care and compassion for her patients makes a very frightening treatment become less frightening and easier for the road to recovery.
- Oncology
- English, Malayalam and Tamil
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Madurai University / Tirunelveli Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
