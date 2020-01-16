Dr. Geetha Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- NY
- Eastchester
- Dr. Geetha Naik, MD
Dr. Geetha Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Naik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 787-4100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
Dr. Naik is so kind and thoughtful. I am experiencing a better quality of life because of her care. Love the Eastchester staff as well. So warm and welcoming everytime.
About Dr. Geetha Naik, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245299577
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein College Med
- Mt Sinai/Elmhurst City Hosp|Mt Sinai/Elmhurst City Hospital|New York Med College|New York Medical College|Newark-Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Edgewater Med Center|Edgewater Medical Center|Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.