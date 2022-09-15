Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geetha Krishnan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Watson Clinic Urgent Care Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7873Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Krishnan has been my primary care physician for two years. She is thorough, noticing issues that have not been addressed by other physicians. She explains things thoroughly, is completely aware of my medical history and is genuinely concerned. Her office and support staff keep her on schedule and Dr. Krishan knows how to apportion time based on patient needs.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tamil
- 1982639340
- Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Dr. Krishnan speaks Tamil.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.