Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Kandimala works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Lawton, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geetha B. Kandimala MD PC
    5606 SW Lee Blvd Ste 302, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 699-8412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwestern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 23, 2021
    Dr. Kandimala and her staff were exceptionally awesome from beginning to end. I had a not so peasant procedure done and they made it as pleasant as they could. Would definitely recommend them.
    C Glass — Mar 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geetha Kandimala, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922200435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kandimala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandimala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kandimala works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Lawton, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kandimala’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandimala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandimala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandimala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandimala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

